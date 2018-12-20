Mississippi judge allows AG's talc lawsuit against J&J to move ahead

A Mississippi judge has denied Johnson & Johnson’s motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general’s office over allegations the company failed to inform residents its talc-based products increased their risks of developing ovarian cancer.

Chancellor Dewayne Thomas of the Chancery Court of Mississippi’s First Judicial District in Hinds County on Tuesday said the court would be “remiss” if it tossed the case before allowing the “full development of all potentially relevant facts.” A trial in the case is set for the fall of 2019.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2S6p4VL