NJ judge upholds $117 mln talc verdict against J&J, Imerys

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New Jersey judge has upheld a $117 million jury award against Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. unit of talc supplier Imerys in a case involving a man who claimed he developed cancer due to exposure to asbestos in J&J talc products.

Judge Ana Viscomi of the Middlesex County Superior Court in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on Friday refused the companies’ motions to set the verdict aside, her chambers confirmed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IDAivu