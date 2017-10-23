Calif. appeals court reverses summary judgment in Colgate asbestos case

A California appeals court said a trial court had erred in granting summary judgment to Colgate-Palmolive Co over allegations its cosmetic talcum powder Cashmere Bouquet contained asbestos and caused a woman to develop mesothelioma.

In a unanimous decision on Friday the three-justice panel of the California Court of Appeal, First District, Division 3 said that Mary Lyons had provided enough evidence to warrant a trial.

