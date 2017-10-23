FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calif. appeals court reverses summary judgment in Colgate asbestos case
October 23, 2017 / 9:57 PM / a day ago

Calif. appeals court reverses summary judgment in Colgate asbestos case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A California appeals court said a trial court had erred in granting summary judgment to Colgate-Palmolive Co over allegations its cosmetic talcum powder Cashmere Bouquet contained asbestos and caused a woman to develop mesothelioma.

In a unanimous decision on Friday the three-justice panel of the California Court of Appeal, First District, Division 3 said that Mary Lyons had provided enough evidence to warrant a trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z2FwRp

