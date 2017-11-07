FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Women in J&J talc MDL allowed access to third-party documents
November 7, 2017 / 10:12 PM / in an hour

Women in J&J talc MDL allowed access to third-party documents

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

More than 1,200 women suing Johnson & Johnson claiming its talc-based products cause ovarian cancer have been given the green light to examine communications between J&J and other companies regarding foreign regulation of talc products.

Monday’s decision by Joel Pisano, the special master overseeing discovery in the talc multidistrict litigation at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, allows plaintiffs to review some of the documents by other talcum powder manufacturers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zpneXC

