Drugmaker Taro defeats 67 plaintiffs' injury claims over generic heart drug

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by 67 people alleging it failed to provide adequate warnings about the risks of its generic version of the heart drug Cordarone for off-label uses not approved by federal regulators.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti in White Plains, New York on Tuesday said federal regulations governing what warnings generic drugmakers can make about their products preempted the plaintiffs’ state-law failure-to-warn claims against Taro.

