Judge rebukes Sanofi Taxotere bellwether plaintiff for withholding evidence

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over allegations that Sanofi S.A. breast cancer drug Taxotere causes permanent hair loss has reprimanded a plaintiff who withheld from the company evidence that her hair had grown back.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday said she was troubled by the conduct of Kelly Gahan, the first plaintiff to sue over Taxotere in 2015, in withholding photos and other evidence she had successfully undergone hair regrowth treatments.

