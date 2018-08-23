FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge rebukes Sanofi Taxotere bellwether plaintiff for withholding evidence

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over allegations that Sanofi S.A. breast cancer drug Taxotere causes permanent hair loss has reprimanded a plaintiff who withheld from the company evidence that her hair had grown back.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday said she was troubled by the conduct of Kelly Gahan, the first plaintiff to sue over Taxotere in 2015, in withholding photos and other evidence she had successfully undergone hair regrowth treatments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w8mcPk

