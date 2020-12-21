Sanofi loses preemption argument ahead of Taxotere bellwether trial

Federal law does not shield Sanofi from a woman’s claim that it failed to warn her that its cancer drug Taxotere could cause permanent hair loss, a federal court has ruled, a victory for the plaintiff in the second bellwether trial scheduled in a multidistrict litigation over the drug.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans on Friday rejected Sanofi’s argument that it could not have revised its FDA-approved label, which did not warn of permanent hair loss, at the time of plaintiff Elizabeth Kahn’s Taxotere treatment in 2008.

