October 9, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taxotere MDL plaintiffs oppose record production by retained experts

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Lawyers representing women in a multidistrict litigation over breast cancer drug Taxotere’s alleged risk of permanent hair loss on Monday urged a federal judge to reverse an order requiring them to produce the records of three plaintiffs’ experts.

In a motion filed in federal court in New Orleans, the lawyers said the experts, a dermatologist, a forensic psychiatrist and a dermatopathologist, were retained to help the attorneys prepare for upcoming trials, not to treat any of the plaintiffs, making their records work-product shielded from discovery.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CyOKGB

