Taxotere plaintiff urges MDL judge to keep bellwether case against Sanofi intact

A woman suing Sanofi S.A. for allegedly failing to warn her and her doctor about the risk of permanent hair loss from breast cancer drug Taxotere on Wednesday sharply disputed the company’s contention that she would have been prescribed the drug anyway.

In a Wednesday filing urging U.S. District Judge Jane Milazzo in New Orleans, Louisiana, to deny Sanofi’s summary judgment motion, plaintiff Jacqueline Mills said she would acted very differently had she and her doctor been adequately warned of the danger of permanent hair loss.

