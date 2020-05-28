Warning label change for Sanofi's Taxotere dooms 200 hair loss cases - judge

A federal judge has dismissed nearly 200 lawsuits by patients claiming Sanofi SA’s cancer treatment Taxotere caused them to suffer permanent hair loss, saying a change in the drug’s warning label in 2015 clearly explained its risks.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans on Wednesday ruled the updated Taxotere label was legally adequate as it warned patients about the precise risk of the permanent hair loss they suffered.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3ekVzui