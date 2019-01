One man is pressing on alone with a lawsuit alleging Tesla Inc failed to warn about unintended acceleration defects in its vehicles after five of his former co-plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed similar claims.

Ji Chang Son, who sued Tesla in 2016, alleges the carmaker’s Model S and Model X cars are defective due to their lack of an adequate failsafe system to detect and prevent unintended acceleration.

