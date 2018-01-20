FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2018 / 12:22 AM / in 2 hours

7th Circuit upholds dismissal of testosterone replacement MDL cases

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed the dismissal of more than a thousand lawsuits by men who used Pfizer Inc testosterone replacement drug Depo-T, finding the claims were preempted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the medication’s label.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, who oversees the multidistrict litigation over Depo-T and similar drugs, correctly dismissed the lawsuits in 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DqBVz1

