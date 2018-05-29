Case to watch: 7th Circuit hears arguments in Paxil generic suit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday will hear oral arguments in a case brought by the widow of a Chicago lawyer who committed suicide while taking a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s anti-anxiety drug Paxil, making it the latest court to weigh in on the contentious issue of “innovator liability.”

GSK is appealing to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court a 2017 jury verdict that awarded $3 million to the widow of Stewart Dolin, who took his life a few days after he began taking paroxetine, the generic version of Paxil, in 2010.

