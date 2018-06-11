FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 11:56 PM / in a day

Endo becomes latest drugmaker to settle testosterone replacement cases

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Endo International on Monday said it has entered into a agreement resolving all known lawsuits against it alleging injuries caused by testosterone replacement drugs, joining other drugmakers who have reached similar settlements in recent months.

The company in a statement said its subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, which were part of the multidistrict litigation in Chicago federal court, would make a one-time payment into a settlement fund.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JJiljT

