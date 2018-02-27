Pfizer escapes all testosterone replacement claims

Plaintiffs in a multidistrict litigation over testosterone replacement drugs on Monday agreed to dismiss remaining cases against Pfizer Inc, following a federal appeals court ruling in January that claims against the company were preempted.

The decision allows Pfizer to fully escape the litigation in which plaintiffs claim several companies failed to warn of the risks of strokes and heart attacks connected to the use of their testosterone replacement products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t3A4LC