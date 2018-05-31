FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 12:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai drugmaker Besins escapes testosterone replacement litigation

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over testosterone replacement products that men allege cause cardio-vascular diseases has granted Thailand-based drugmaker Besins’ request to be tossed from the litigation.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago on Tuesday granted Besins’ summary judgment motion, finding that plaintiffs had failed to offer any evidence to support allegations against the company, which was sued along with its U.S. licensee AbbVie Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J437lK

