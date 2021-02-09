Nebraska direct warning waiver applies to medical devices in Teva IUD case - 8th Circ

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc did not have a duty to warn a Nebraska woman about risks associated with its Paragard contraceptive intrauterine device because it had warned her doctor, a federal appeals court ruled.

A 2-1 panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Monday that Nebraska’s learned intermediary doctrine, already recognized for prescription drugs, applies to IUDs as well. Under the doctrine, drug and device makers have a duty to warn doctors, rather than consumers, about their products’ risks.

Some version of the learned intermediary doctrine is accepted in most states.

Vincent Moccio of Bennerotte & Associates, a lawyer for plaintiff Stephanie Ideus, declined to comment. Jeffrey Peck of Ulmer & Berne, a lawyer for Teva, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ideus sued Teva in 2016 in Nebraska federal court. She said she had the Paragard implanted after consulting with her doctor, but that when she tried to have it removed, part of it had broken off and become embedded in her uterus, requiring surgery.

Teva moved for summary judgment, citing the learned intermediary doctrine. Ideus did not dispute that the company had adequately warned her doctor, but said the doctrine did not cover contraceptive devices.

Chief District Judge John Gerrard in February 2019 ruled in favor of Teva, and Ideus appealed. Among other cases, she cited a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court case finding that contraceptive devices were exempt from the learned intermediary doctrine.

Circuit Judge David Stras, writing for the majority, rejected that argument, saying Massachusetts was “alone” in recognizing such an exception and that many other states had explicitly rejected one.

“Every indication is that the Nebraska Supreme Court would follow what has become an ‘overwhelming majority’ rule,” he wrote. Stras was joined by Senior Circuit Judge Roger Wollman.

Circuit Judge Jane Kelly, dissenting, said the question should be certified to the Nebraska Supreme Court. She said there was significant uncertainty around the issue and noted that the 8th Circuit itself had previously found contraceptives excluded from the learned intermediary doctrine under Arkansas law.

“Though a federal court sitting in diversity generally has a duty to resolve state-law issues properly before it, in my view, this case presents one of the unusual circumstances where certification is necessary,” she wrote.

The case is Ideus v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1361.

