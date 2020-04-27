Texas top court overturns sanctions against lawyer over pre-trial survey

Texas’ top court has overturned a judge’s decision to impose up to $177,000 in sanctions against a prominent Dallas lawyer who he concluded had used a so-called “push poll” to influence the views of potential jurors in a wrongful death case.

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday by a 7-1 vote held that the evidence was lacking that attorney Bill Brewer acted in bad faith by commissioning a pretrial survey of residents within the community where the case was soon to be tried.

