October 27, 2018 / 2:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

3rd Circuit revives lawsuit against Textron unit over fatal plane crash

Tina Bellon

A federal appeals court on Thursday reinstated a lawsuit by a widow who alleged a faulty engine made by a subsidiary of Textron Systems Corp was responsible for her husband’s fatal 2005 plane crash.

In a 2-1 decision, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Jill Sikkelee’s claims against Avco Corp, which was acquired by Textron in 1984, were not preempted by federal law, reversing a grant of summary judgment for the company by the trial court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PYZaT0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
