3rd Circuit revives lawsuit against Textron unit over fatal plane crash

A federal appeals court on Thursday reinstated a lawsuit by a widow who alleged a faulty engine made by a subsidiary of Textron Systems Corp was responsible for her husband’s fatal 2005 plane crash.

In a 2-1 decision, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Jill Sikkelee’s claims against Avco Corp, which was acquired by Textron in 1984, were not preempted by federal law, reversing a grant of summary judgment for the company by the trial court.

