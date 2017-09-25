FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit affirms statute of limitations ruling in tobacco case
September 25, 2017 / 11:34 PM / 24 days ago

11th Circuit affirms statute of limitations ruling in tobacco case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed a 2015 jury finding that a lawsuit accusing R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co of fraudulently concealing information about the harmful risks of smoking was barred by the statute of limitations.

Circuit Judges Gerald Bard Tjoflat and Robin Rosenbaum of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, joined by U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, denied the appeal by William Hecht, a Florida resident diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, finding the trial judge properly instructed the jury on the time limit for Hecht’s claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xGMREn

