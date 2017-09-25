11th Circuit affirms statute of limitations ruling in tobacco case

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed a 2015 jury finding that a lawsuit accusing R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co of fraudulently concealing information about the harmful risks of smoking was barred by the statute of limitations.

Circuit Judges Gerald Bard Tjoflat and Robin Rosenbaum of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, joined by U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, denied the appeal by William Hecht, a Florida resident diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, finding the trial judge properly instructed the jury on the time limit for Hecht’s claims.

