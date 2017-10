A Florida appeals court said two tobacco makers received a fair trial in a lawsuit that resulted in a $35 million verdict in a woman’s smoking-related death.

The three-judge panel of the District Court of Appeal of Florida, Third District, unanimously affirmed a lower court decision on Wednesday, rejecting a request for a new trial by Philip Morris USA, Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.

