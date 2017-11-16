FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida appeals court throws out $12 million tobacco verdict
November 16, 2017 / 9:42 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Florida appeals court throws out $12 million tobacco verdict

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A Florida appeals court on Wednesday tossed a $12 million jury verdict against tobacco companies Philip Morris USA Inc and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, finding that the trial judge wrongly denied the jury a readback of testimony.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the Florida District Court of Appeal, Second District, ordered a new trial in the case brought by the estate of a longtime smoker who died from lung cancer, saying the trial judge abused his discretion.

Denying the readback “interfered with the jury’s ability to discharge its duties as the finder of fact,” wrote the appeals panel of Judges Samuel Salario, Patricia Kelly and Anthony Black.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z9a7gw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
