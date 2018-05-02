FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

In long-running RICO lawsuit, cigarette makers must display online warnings

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered tobacco companies to post warnings on their websites and as part of any social media campaign promoting cigarettes online, in a long-running RICO litigation over the products’ health risks.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman in Washington, D.C., ordered companies including Altria, its Philip Morris subsidiary, R.J. Reynolds and Lorillard Tobacco to begin posting the corrective statements online June 18.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jnvnVm

