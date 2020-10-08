Tofurky maker sues Louisiana over meat substitute labeling law

The maker of Tofurky meat substitute products has filed a lawsuit challenging a Louisiana banning food producers from marketing plant-based products with words traditionally associated with meat, like burger or sausage.

In a lawsuit against Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Michael Strain filed Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana federal court, Turtle Island Foods SPC, which does business as Tofurky Company, claimed the law violated its First Amendment right to free speech. The company is represented by lawyers including Nigel Barrella and Amanda Howell, of non-profit groups The Good Food Institute and Animal Legal Defense Fund, respectively.

