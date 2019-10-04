Judge to weigh constitutionality of Arkansas meat-labeling law

(Reuters) -

An Oregon plant-based foods company will urge a federal judge on Monday to block the enforcement of an Arkansas law that prohibits products like veggie burgers and tofu dogs from being sold with the word “meat” and related terms on their labels.

The Tofurky Company, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, will appear before U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker in Little Rock, Arkansas to seek a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the recently-enacted law.

