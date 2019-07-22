Tofurky challenges Arkansas meat-labeling law as unconstitutional

An Oregon plant-based foods company on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of an Arkansas law that prohibits products like veggie burgers and tofu dogs from being sold with “meat” and related terms on their labels.

The Tofurky Company, with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Little Rock, Arkansas challenging a recently-enacted law that is set to go into effect on Wednesday.

