Tofurky maker loses appeal to block Mo. law banning the sale of vegetarian products labeled as 'meat'

The maker of Tofurky meat substitute products has lost an appeal seeking to block a Missouri law making it a crime to misrepresent a plant-based product as a meat product, one of several similar state laws the company is fighting around the country.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that Turtle Island Foods SPC, which does business as Tofurky Company, had failed to show that the law applied to its products or that it was at any risk of enforcement, affirming a lower court’s ruling denying a preliminary injunction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fpRAR2