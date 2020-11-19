Tofurky maker urges court to block Missouri law on faux meat marketing

The maker of Tofurky meat substitute on Thursday urged a federal appeals court to strike down a Missouri law making it a crime to misrepresent a plant-based product as a meat product, one of several similar state laws the company is fighting around the country.

Anthony Rothert of the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri argued for the Turtle Island Foods SPC, which does business as Tofurky Company, saying the law violated its right to free speech under the First Amendment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36M4wus