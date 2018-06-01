FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Carolina jury hits Toyota with $12 mln in deadly SUV rollover crash

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A South Carolina jury on Thursday awarded $12 million to the family of a 17-year-old girl, finding her death in 2012 was caused by a defect that caused her Toyota 4Runner’s rear axle to fail and the sport-utility vehicle to roll over.

The jury in the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas, County of Anderson, awarded Don and Jan Dial $6 million for their daughter Lacee’s conscious pain and suffering and $6 million in wrongful death damages. The trial lasted two weeks and the jury deliberated for about two hours.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LT97zQ

