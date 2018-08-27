FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 10:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Industry practice evidence admissible in some product liability cases-Ca. court

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The California Supreme Court ruled on Monday that evidence a manufacturer conforms with industry custom and practice may be admissible in product liability lawsuits alleging design defects.

In a 7-0 decision affirming a judgment in favor of Toyota Motor Corp in a lawsuit over a crash avoidance feature, the state’s highest court said industry practice evidence could help jurors compare cost and feasibility of alternative designs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ogFv4S

