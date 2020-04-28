Plaintiffs in fatal Toyota accelerator crash lawsuit may reallocate lawyers’ fees

A federal appeals court has upheld a request by two plaintiffs in a personal injury and wrongful death case over a crash caused by a faulty accelerator in a Toyota to modify their initial agreement for distributing fees among their lawyers based on how much work the lawyers actually performed.

The Tuesday ruling from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a setback for the Minnesota-based Padden Law Firm and its principal, Michael Padden, which under the agreement would have received 30% of a $7.3 million judgment but will now receive 15%.

