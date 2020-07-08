Westlaw News
July 8, 2020 / 12:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Toyota keeps win in 4Runner rollover lawsuit – 8th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Toyota Motor Corp. is not liable for injuries a Missouri woman sustained when her 1997 Toyota 4Runner rolled over and ejected her, even though she said her seatbelt was latched, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a pre-trial ruling for Toyota on Kristin Smith’s claim of defective seatbelt design, as well as a 2018 jury verdict for Toyota that Smith claimed was tainted by inadmissible hearsay evidence about a prior owner’s alleged modifications to the vehicle.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3gCZ0NV

