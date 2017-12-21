FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 2 days ago

Q&A: Schiff Hardin's Joseph Krasovec on toy safety and liability

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

With the holiday and gift season in full swing, toy safety is at the top of many people’s mind. The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC), the nation’s top regulator for such products, over the past decade has focused on decreasing the content of dangerous chemicals in toys and children’s products.

And following a contentious debate, the CPSC in a 3-2 vote in October gave the green light to implement further restrictions: starting in April 2018, all children’s toy products containing more than 0.1 percent of five specific plastic softeners, so-called phthalate chemicals, will be banned in the United States.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CUPUIF

