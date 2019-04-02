Judge rejects Trader Joe's $1.3 million underfilled tuna settlement

A federal judge has rejected a $1.3 million class action settlement resolving claims that Trader Joe’s sold underfilled 5-ounce cans of tuna, saying the plaintiffs had not explained why California law should be applied to a nationwide class.

U.S. District Judge Otis Wright in Los Angeles on Monday ruled that the plaintiffs’ lawyers had failed to analyze whether California’s consumer protection laws differed from other states’ statues before seeking approval of the nationwide deal with the grocery chain.

