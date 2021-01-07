Trek used bogus safety claims to market pricey bike helmets, lawsuit says

Bicycle maker Trek Bicycle Corp is facing a proposed class action lawsuit accusing it of falsely claiming that a new line of helmets is much more effective at preventing brain injury than conventional helmets.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, New York resident Andrew Glancey said that company’s Bontrager WaveCel helmets, introduced in 2019, were marketed with false claims that they were “up to 48x more effective than traditional foam helmets in protecting your head from injuries caused by certain cycling accidents” in order to command a higher price.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hWQZFt