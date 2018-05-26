U.S. judge stands by ruling to deny class status in orange juice case

A federal judge has refused to reconsider his ruling denying class certification to consumers suing Tropicana Products Inc on the grounds that its “100 pure and natural” marketing is fraudulent.

U.S. District Judge William Martini in Newark, New Jersey, in a Thursday order said his January decision followed careful consideration of all pieces of evidence. He said plaintiffs had failed to raise any clear errors of law.

