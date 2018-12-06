2nd Circuit roots out artificial truffle oil lawsuit

A federal appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action over truffle-flavored olive oil that contains no actual truffles, finding reasonable shoppers would not expect the costly fungus to be included as an ingredient.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the plaintiffs’ own claims about truffles’ rarity and expense precluded their allegations that the oil’s manufacturer, Monini North America Inc, duped consumers.

