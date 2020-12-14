Consumers hot under collar in new lawsuit over Under Armour clothing line

Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of misleading consumers about the purported performance-enhancing features of its “Rush” line of products.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Brooklyn federal court by Spencer Sheehan of Sheehan & Associates on behalf of New York resident Jonathan Dill, claims the Baltimore-based company falsely claimed that the products’ “mineral-infused fabrics” reflect heat emitted, similar to a sauna, promoting faster recovery.

