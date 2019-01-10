Fed Circuit denies rehearing in vaccine genetic defect case

A federal appeals court has declined to grant a full-bench review of its earlier finding that an infant’s severe epilepsy was more likely caused by an underlying genetic defect than a vaccine.

In a 10-2 decision on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals denied Laura and Eddie Oliver’s petition for a rehearing en banc in the case of their now 10-year-old son who developed Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of intractable epilepsy, as an infant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SMHBqL