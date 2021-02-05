MDL over recalled blood pressure drug valsartan survives dismissal motions

A multidistrict litigation against various drugmakers, wholesalers and pharmacies over the blood-pressure drug valsartan, which was recalled after it was found to contain cancer-causing contaminants, has survived motions to dismiss.

In a series of five opinions issued between Dec. 17 and Wednesday, addressing in turn various issues raised by the defendants in their motions to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler tossed some claims from the MDL, though he gave the plaintiffs leave to amend many of them and left intact core allegations against the drugmakers.

