IN BRIEF: Michigan appeals court upholds injunction blocking vape ban

The Michigan Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld an order blocking an emergency ban on flavored e-cigarettes issued by the state’s governor last year, finding that the state had not shown that there was a health emergency justifying the ban.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered the state ban in September, declaring that teenagers’ use of e-cigarettes, known as vaping, was a public health emergency. Retailers of vaping products sued to block the ban.

