8th Circuit revives Vioxx claims on Missouri statute of limitations law

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

A federal appeals court in a 2-1 decision on Monday reinstated a 2006 lawsuit by a woman who blamed her cardiovascular injuries on Merck & Company Inc’s discontinued inflammation drug Vioxx, finding her claims were not time-barred under Missouri law.

The majority of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel held that Missouri’s five-year statute of limitations for personal injury claims did not begin to run before 2002 when Vioxx’s adverse effects became widely accepted in the scientific community.

