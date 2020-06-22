Volkswagen salespeople can't sue over 'Dieselgate,' judge rules

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action by Volkswagen salespeople who said the automaker’s diesel emissions cheating scheme fooled them into taking their jobs and resulted in their compensation declining when the scandal became public.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled on Thursday that in claiming VW and auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH committed racketeering and fraud, the salespeople at VW dealerships failed to adequately allege the scheme was what caused them to earn less in commissions due to a drop in sales.

