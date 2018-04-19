County claims in VW Dieselgate litigation are preempted - federal judge

A federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation of Volkswagen AG’s manipulation of diesel engine emissions data dismissed lawsuits by counties in Florida and Utah, finding their claims to be preempted by the U.S. Clean Air Act.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco said he had previously ruled the 1963 law expressly denied states and their subdivisions the right to change standards that control the emissions of new vehicles.

