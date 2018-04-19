FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 19, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

County claims in VW Dieselgate litigation are preempted - federal judge

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation of Volkswagen AG’s manipulation of diesel engine emissions data dismissed lawsuits by counties in Florida and Utah, finding their claims to be preempted by the U.S. Clean Air Act.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco said he had previously ruled the 1963 law expressly denied states and their subdivisions the right to change standards that control the emissions of new vehicles.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J8weE2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.