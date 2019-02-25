VW emissions settlement opt-outs cannot pursue claims in state court

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over Volkswagen AG’s diesel emissions scandal has ruled that plaintiffs who opted out of the litigation’s $10 billion settlement have to pursue their claims in federal rather than state court.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco on Friday denied requests by Texas and Minnesota plaintiffs to pursue their individual lawsuits in state court, saying diversity jurisdiction applied to their cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tBAaaH