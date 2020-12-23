Appeals court finds no jurisdiction in Texas AG's Volkswagen 'dieselgate' case

A Texas appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit by the state against Volkswagen over the company’s “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal, finding Texas courts lacked jurisdiction over the German automaker.

Chief Judge Jeff Rose of the Texas Court of Appeals, Third District in Austin wrote Tuesday for the 2-1 majority that Volkswagen’s conduct in the case was not specifically directed toward Texas.

