FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 5, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

VW owner cannot intervene in government dieselgate settlement -9th Circuit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court panel found a “disgruntled” car owner had no right to interfere with a settlement agreement the U.S. government reached with Volkswagen AG over its diesel emissions cheating scandal, saying the man was free to bring his own lawsuit.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday struck down Virginia resident Ronald Fleshman’s motion to intervene, finding he would only have a right to insert himself in the government’s Clean Air Act enforcement action if he was barred from filing his own complaint against VW.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KBOTgQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.