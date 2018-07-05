VW owner cannot intervene in government dieselgate settlement -9th Circuit

A federal appeals court panel found a “disgruntled” car owner had no right to interfere with a settlement agreement the U.S. government reached with Volkswagen AG over its diesel emissions cheating scandal, saying the man was free to bring his own lawsuit.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday struck down Virginia resident Ronald Fleshman’s motion to intervene, finding he would only have a right to insert himself in the government’s Clean Air Act enforcement action if he was barred from filing his own complaint against VW.

