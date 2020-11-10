Judge says Walmart can’t exchange shoppers’ lawsuit over its COVID returns policy

Walmart Inc must face a proposed class action lawsuit over its refusal to accept returns during the COVID-19 pandemic without notice, a California federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal in Los Angeles on Friday largely denied the retail giant’s motion to dismiss the case, though he ruled that relief for the plaintiffs would be limited to money damages and could not include any injunction.

