Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Warranty need not include arbitration agreement, Florida top court rules

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal rule requiring warranty information for consumer products to be contained in a single document does not require that document to include a binding arbitration agreement, Florida’s top court has ruled.

Justice Carlos Muniz, writing for a 5-1 majority of the Supreme Court of Florida, on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling requiring Florida resident Les Krol to arbitrate a dispute with auto dealer Gibson Truck World, which he accused of selling him a defective truck.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ZxsC8Q

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up