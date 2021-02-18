Warranty need not include arbitration agreement, Florida top court rules

A federal rule requiring warranty information for consumer products to be contained in a single document does not require that document to include a binding arbitration agreement, Florida’s top court has ruled.

Justice Carlos Muniz, writing for a 5-1 majority of the Supreme Court of Florida, on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling requiring Florida resident Les Krol to arbitrate a dispute with auto dealer Gibson Truck World, which he accused of selling him a defective truck.

