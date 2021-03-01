IN BRIEF: WellPet must face class action over arsenic, lead in dog food

WellPet LLC, maker of high-end Wellness brand pet food, must face class action claims that three of its dog foods contain small but potentially harmful amounts of lead and arsenic, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled Friday that plaintiff Daniel Zeiger “has shown genuine disputes of material fact about the safety” of lead and arsenic in the food, largely denying WellPet’s motion for summary judgment, though he ruled in favor of the company on claims involving another alleged contaminant, bisphenol A.

